Third suspect in fatal Riverdale Christmas shooting arrested

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) – The third suspect wanted in connection to a deadly Christmas morning shooting in Riverdale has been taken into custody.

Riverdale Police say 31-year-old Liam Gale arrested shortly after midnight Monday morning at an apartment complex in West Haven.

According to police, officers made contact with Gale by phone and convinced him to exit the apartment and surrender. Gale complied and was taken into custody without any problems.

When interviewed, Gale confessed to his involvement in the Christmas Day shooting. He has since been booked at the Weber County Jail for aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and obstruction of justice.

“While we are relieved to have the three suspects in custody, we are still saddened by this senseless act that took the life of Trevor Martin and critically injured his girlfriend,” Riverdale Police say. “Our hearts are with the family members of these victims and we hope they can find peace and comfort at this difficult time.”

Shortly after 3 a.m. Christmas morning, officers were dispatched to the area of 5100 South 1050 West for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at a home in the area, they found a man and woman critically injured.

The man, later identified as 36-year-old Trevor Anthony Martin, was rushed to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 42-year-old woman was critically injured and hospitalized.

Riverdale Police arrested two others, 31-year-old Brittany Rogers and 16-year-old Rayburn Bennett in connection with the shooting.

Rogers is facing charges of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, obstruction of justice, and aggravated assault. According to the probable cause statement, Rogers transported Bennett and Gale to the Riverdale home and transported them away from the scene.

Bennett has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and obstructing justice. All five charges have a gang enhancement.

According to the probable cause, Bennett admitted to entering the victims’ residence with the intent to commit a robbery. He also told authorities that he shot both Martin and the unidentified woman.

Bennett and Rayburn both admitted that evidence such as their clothing was destroyed after the incident.

Gale is listed as a co-defendant in the cases against Bennett and Rayburn.