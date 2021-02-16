Things you should know about clearing the snow around your home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A major snowstorm moves through Utah, dumping snow on everyone. Roads get clogged, neighborhoods get clocked with snow everywhere.

During the storm and when it’s over, crews all over the state start working to manage the snow. The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, gets in their plows to start clearing the roads; avalanche crews start trying to get the mountains safe so people can get in and out of Utah’s canyons.

New rules go into effect, involving traction, parking on the streets, and removing the snow from where you live.

Utah does not have an overall state law about removing snow. It leaves it up to the municipalities to cover the specifics about local snow removal.

UDOT gets right to work during and after the storms. The snowplows working to move the snow out of the way. When you approach a snowplow doing its job, do not try to pass it.

The amount of snow they are moving could hurt you or force an accident with the snowplow itself. Be patient and let the plow do its job. Clearing the road for all of us.

Sometimes residents wonder why a snowplow will come by their house and push snow up into the driveway, leaving the residents to clear the snow in front of their driveway. Sometimes that sludge from the plow is pretty heavy.

The reason is with millions of residents; no one has figured out a way to clear the snow from the driveway entrances left by the snowplows and keep it economical. When you live in a house, it is our responsibility.

Every city has its own ordinances about snow removal, but in general, most say you should clear your sidewalks and driveways within 24 hours of the storm.

Don’t blow or shovel the snow back into the street. In most places, this is illegal, and you can be cited for doing it. Most cities and towns ask that you move the snow into an area along the sides of walks or where the grass may be located.

The City of West Jordans says “It is dangerous and difficult to plow streets clogged with parked vehicles. Some streets, especially cul-de-sacs may not be plowed if plows cannot safely drive down them. The most helpful thing residents can do to facilitate snow removal is to get their cars off the street, and encourage others to do the same.”

Another place that residents have to help out with is the mailboxes. Once snow plows come by and push the snow up, it’s not only the driveways that get buried; it’s the place where your mailbox is that gets clobbered too.

Clear the snow around where the mailbox is, so the mail trucks can get to your mailbox.

If your property has a fire hydrant near it or in front of it, it’s also a good idea to clear the snow around the hydrant so that it can be easily accessed in case of an emergency.

Snow removal is not always a fun job to do, but when big storms move through Utah, it takes most of us to work together from the state level, city level, and residential level to make the best snow on earth manageable.

If you have any questions about snow removal, visit your city’s website or call the public works department and ask.