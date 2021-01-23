Things to do in Utah during the weekends in 2021

Utah (ABC4) – Before the existence of COVID-19, the weekends came to us as bright lights of rejuvenation and adventure, but now most would very much argue against it.

In this unique era of masks, social distancing, and limited parties it seems as if the weekends are now bland; tasteless, and not worth looking forward to, but that is far from the truth.

We at ABC4 have gathered a list of activities that can help shake off that COVID fever and hopefully bring excitement back to the weekends.

OUTDOOR | INDOOR

OUTDOOR ADVENTURES Utah is a beautiful state, with many things to do and especially with many things to see. We at ABC4 recommend grabbing your bucket list and checking off all the unique places Utah has to offer.

According to Atlas Obscura, there are over 90 gems hidden in Utah that are worth checking out, so with an empty weekend amidst a pandemic, why not?

Sinclair Gas Station This gem is located in the town of Elberta. “This early 20th-century gas station was constructed to serve the town of Elberta and those commuting to and from a nearby gold mine,” writes Atlas Obscura.

According to officials, the building itself is private property and is marked as such. It is recommended to best view the authentic station from the roadside.

This historic building is located at 12776 US-6 Elberta, Utah, 84626.

The Moqui Cave This ancient Kanab cave is home to a museum, bar, and is filled with fluorescent minerals.

“Once used by the Anasazi people for storage and shelter, the cave was rediscovered by settlers during the early 19th-century. It was then transformed into a speakeasy,” shares the site.

According to officials, the mysterious cave holds Native American artifacts, fossils, and one of the largest collections of fluorescent minerals in the United States.

This gem is located at 4581 US-89 Kanab, Utah, 84741.

The Dream Mine Located in Spanish Fork, sits an abandoned mine that some believe will suddenly be filled with fortune and treasures at the end of the world.

“In 1886, a man named John Hyrum Koyle claimed he was receiving spiritual visions during his dreams. He said an angel told him he would find an injured cow with a horn that had pierced its own eye. Koyle claimed to have found such a cow the next day and began preaching his dreams as prophecies from God,” reads Atlas Obscura.

In 1894, Koyle then had another prophetic dream in which an angel told him to purchase an abandoned mine in a nearby mountain. He and his followers were instructed to dig new tunnels in search of buried treasure by the Nephites up until his death in 1948.

Following his death, the mine was then abandoned leaving some to believe the structure to be suddenly be filled with fortune and treasures at the end of the world.

This mysterious mine is not open to the public, but the exterior can be seen from roads in the area.

Ralphael Plescia’s “Christian School” Based out of Salt Lake City, a unique art museum brings to life forgotten stories from the bible.

According to Atlas Obscura, for nearly 50 years local artist Raphael Plescia has dedicated his life to his work.

“Huge, larger-than-life statues of Eve and the serpent in the garden, the lion of Judah, dragons, Heavenly Mother and other figures emerge from every floor,” they write. “Some of these works are crammed in between antiques and junk left over from the buildings’ earlier incarnations as a barbershop and auto repair shop.”

This gem can be discovered on 1324 State St Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gilgal Sculpture Garden A hidden garden of stones engraved with scriptures and a Joseph Smith Sphinx sits in a Salt Lake City garden.

According to Atlas Obscura, this little patch of land was created by Thomas Battersby Child, Jr. in the mid-twentieth century. The hidden garden is tucked away behind houses and businesses. The garden contains 12 original sculptures and over 70 stones engraved with Mormon scriptures, poems, and literary texts.

This garden can be found near 749 East 500 South Salt Lake City, Utah, 84102.

The “Up” House “With permission from the Disney company, Bangerter Homes, a custom construction company, began work on a reconstruction of the house from the popular animated movie UP,” shares the site. “Working off of the exterior and only a few rooms shown during the film, the three brothers who comprise Bangerter began crafting the details they knew on the exterior like the mailbox and the white picket fence out front.”

According to officials, the home is private property with a sign on the gate stating that a few photos from outside are fine, but anything else, like filming or entrance, requires permission.

The home is accessible at 13222 Herriman Rose Blvd Herriman, Utah, 84096.

Fantasy Canyon Based out of Vernal and only 10 acres in size, this place will definitely have you feeling lost among gargoyle-like sand structures. A definite must-see, for anyone in search of an out of this world experience! Things to do there: Search for unique structures

Discover hidden caves

Hike along high scorched dunes

Collect pieces of petrified sand To head to this unique park, just enter Fantasy Canyon into your maps.



INDOOR ADVENTURES If you rather experience more of a social scene that’s focused more inside there are a handful of indoor activities also available to help bring happiness into your weekend.

Wiseguys Comedy Club If you are wanting to loosen up and share a laugh, the Wiseguys Comedy Club is your place, especially since they practice COVID-19 precautions.

“The club’s intelligent and responsive audiences, friendly staff, and intimate club set-up all combine to make the club the perfect venue for enjoying live stand-up comedy. Wiseguys also prides itself in fostering new local talent, contributing significantly to the growing reputation of the Utah comedy scene,” shares the club.

Though Wednesdays are typically dedicated to local comedians who are brave enough to approach the club’s open mic, the weekend also brings unique comedians to the stage.

Quarters Arcade Bar If you love arcade games and sipping a cold drink, Quarters is your spot! This social scene is located in Downtown Salt Lake City at the basement of the historic New Grand Hotel and just steps away from the Courthouse stop on the Trax line.

Quarters is a bar and arcade that provides a casual, comfortable gaming and social environment that supplies high-end craft cocktails and craft beer as well as familiar and affordable liquor and brews.

Following COVID-19 precautions, the arcade bar strives to be a place to meet new friends through shared interests while enjoying some of the best beers and booze Salt Lake City has to offer (and served by the most wonderful bar staff around in their opinion).

Go Bowling Another great idea is to create a bowling league and to hit the lanes! Bowling is inexpensive, widely available, and fun to play no matter the group size. If you create a league, friends and families are able to easily participate under COVID-19 guidelines.

Bowling also allows a mixed group of all sizes, ages, and skill levels to play together. For locations that are open for bowling click here.

Try out a ‘tasting’ menu Everyone should experience at least one tasting menu, and with an open weekend, why not just dedicate a fun date night to the cause?

Many restaurants throughout Salt Lake City surprisingly supply a tasting menu.

A Tasting Menu a collection of several dishes in small portions, served by a restaurant as a single meal. Some restaurants and chefs specialize in tasting menus, while in other cases, it is a special or a menu option.

Restaurants with this option that we found are the following: The Table X Restaurant, Veneto, and PAGO.