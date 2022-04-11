SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Easter is on Sunday, April 17, and there are a number of events being held around the Salt Lake area in its celebration.
Here’s a list of Easter Egg Hunts that are being held for kids:
- North Salt Lake – Hatch Park, April 16, 9 am, Free – Kids 12 and under, Easter Bunny, separate special needs section.
- Murray Park – Murray Park Amphitheater, April 16, 10 am, Free – crafts, facepaint, Easter Bunny, egg hunts for each age group.
- West Jordan – Utah Youth Soccer Complex, April 16, 9 am, Free – ages 2-15, features an ADA-enforced activity for children of all abilities.
- Cottonwood Heights – Butler Park, April 16, 9:30 am, Free – balloon artist, Easter Bunny, egg hunts for each age group.
- Wheeler Historic Farm – Wheeler Farm, April 16, 9:00 am, $17/child – stampede-free event, Easter Bunny, every child receives Easter pail, goodies, wagon rides.
Here’s a list of Easter Egg Hunts with a little something extra:
- West Valley City Egg Plunge – West Valley City Family Fitness Center, April 16, 11:30 am, $4-$5 – search the pool for prize eggs, includes use of the fitness center.
- Easter Dog Bone Hunts – Wheeler Farm, April 14, 3 pm, $17 – two hunt times, doggie treat-filled Easter eggs, Easter goody bags.
- Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt – Centennial Park, April 15, 9 pm, $10/person – candy and prize eggs, including gift cards, movie passes, outdoor gear, more!
Here’s a list of Easter brunches:
- 2022 Easter Brunch – Snowbird, April 17, 9 am-3 pm, tickets available here.
- Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Gardner Village – Gardner Village, April 16, 8:30 am, 10:30 am, 12:30 pm, tickets available here.
- Grand America Hotel Easter Brunch and Bunny Tea – Grand America, April 15-17, 9:30 am or noon, tickets available here.
- Grand Ballroom Easter Brunch Buffet 2022 – Little America, April 17, 10 am-2 pm, tickets available here.
Something different to do on Easter:
- Paint Night: Springing Into Easter – Utah’s Hogle Zoo, April 15, 6 pm-8 pm, tickets available here.
- Eggs Legs Half Marathon – Gardner Village, April 16, 7 am, tickets available here.
- Lamb of God – a Concert Spectacular – The Eccles Theater, April 15-16, various times, tickets available here.
- Easter Bunny Train – Heber Valley Railroad, April 8, 9, 14-16, various times, tickets available here.
And here’s a list of events being held with all kinds of activities:
- Gardner Village – Easter Events and Activities
- Thanksgiving Point – Easter Eggstreme
- Riverton City Park – Riverton Bunny Hop