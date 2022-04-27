PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A bike thief has been arrested after he allegedly stole two mountain bikes valued at nearly $14,000 in Park City.

The suspect told officers that he stole two mountain bikes from a local resort because he made a “stupid decision” to take them.

Officers viewed video footage following the incident and identified the suspect as an employee who worked in the area where the bikes were locked-up.

Video footage also showed that the suspect parked his car nearby and later returned to his car with a bike frame, which he put into the trunk. The video shows the suspect making multiple trips back and forth to his car, carrying different parts of the bikes, according to police.

Detectives tracked the suspect to Salt Lake City and saw him riding one of the stolen bikes.

The man was arrested and charged with felony theft.