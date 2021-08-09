‘They took her’: Family grieves loss of loved one as fatal crash numbers hit historic highs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol put out a harsh reminder Monday that it’s more than just you on the road as six people died this past weekend in crashes throughout the state’s freeways.

There were five deadly crashes.

UHP said fatal crashes have increased more than 20% year-to-date from last year to this year.

They add 188 people have died this year from fatal crashes on Utah’s highways.

Troopers said most, if not all of these, can be prevented if drivers focus more on the task at hand: driving.

“As a driving culture, we have become way too comfortable in how safe our vehicles are,” said Col. Michael Rapich.

This weekend, one of the deaths was Angelica “Jelly” Dhondup.

She had just gotten married a few hours before an alleged drunk driver hit and killed her going the wrong way on I-15.

Her family spoke with ABC4 and said it was supposed to the best day of her life, and it turned out to be her last.

UHP said Jelly needs to remembered as more than just a statistic.

They added speeding, impairment, and stupid decisions on the roads are affecting too many families.

“They took her away and I want to know why,” cried Tenzing Dhondup.

Jelly’s high school sweet heart and now widowed husband, Tenzing, was overcome with emotion.

“We do our best to discourage these types of driving behaviors in the future so we don’t have a repeat of these things like Angelica’s story,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP.

Jelly’s story isn’t a first of its kind; a family grieving the life of a loved because of someone else’s careless driving.

Jelly’s niece, Marisol, was in the car with her when they were hit.

Marisol said she suffered minor bruising, but is happy that she had one final good talk with her aunt.

“I’m glad she spent her last living hours talking about all the people she loved and made very sure of it, that she knew she was loved as well,” said Marisol Demorst.

Jelly is survived by 10 siblings, two kids, and her husband, Tenzing.

UHP said this trend of fatal crashes is alarming.

