‘They did an outstanding job’: Families greet Team USA with warm welcome

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Monday, Team USA returned home from competing in the Beijing Winter Games. ABC4 caught up with several of the Utah athletes who arrived this morning at the Salt Lake airport.

Family and friends were eagerly waiting for members of Team USA to arrive through the Delta Airlines gates athletes as they were met with signs, balloons and in the case of short track speedskater Ryan Pivirotto, a surprising hug.

Figure skating pair Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim made their Olympic debut in Beijing bringing home a silver medal. Frazier’s uncle – a pilot for delta, couldn’t be prouder.

“We know it was a tough journey, long time to be gone, competition was fierce, and they did an outstanding job,” says Scott Frazier.

While Utah shined bright in Beijing, some of the state’s athletes took pride in making history like U.S short-track speed skater Maame Biney.

Biney, who became the second African-born athlete to represent the U.S. at the winter games, shares how she navigated her mental health in Beijing.

“I felt pretty good, I wasn’t really expecting anything I just wanted to have fun and I did,” says Biney.

Wrapping up strong in her second Beijing appearance, Maame Biney made the semifinals where she finished 10th overall.

While the pandemic presented its challenges, she says she’s grateful for the opportunity to compete on a world stage.

“If you have a dream, you should never give up and never allow anyone to take that passion away from you,” Biney says.

Three-time world champion figure skater Nathan Chen, proving dreams come true as the salt lake city native scores his first gold medal in the men’s free skating completion

“It’s amazing to realize I’m back here almost full circle, really grateful for everything the salt lake community has given to me,” says Chen.

Herriman track star turned bobsled team member Kaysha Love sending an inspiring message to young kids who also have dreams of competing someday saying, “anything is possible, don’t ever give up on your dreams.”

As the possibility of Salt Lake City seeing another winter games are still on the table, time will tell if it happens. But for this round of Team USA athletes, they all want Utah-centric eats, family time and some rest for now.