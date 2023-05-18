SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The tallies are in and the most popular baby names for the State of Utah for 2022 have been revealed.

The data provided by the Social Security Administration shows that Oliver and Olivia remain supreme as the most popular names for boys and girls, respectively. Oliver and Olivia keep their titles as Utah’s most popular baby names for the seventh year straight – taking the top spot in 2016.

For boys, Liam and William take the second and third most popular spot while James breaks the top five for the first time since 2018. Emma and Charlotte round out the top three for girls and Amelia returns to the top five first after dropping in popularity in 2021.

The ten most popular baby names in Utah for both boys and girls, according to the Social Security Administration, can be found below:

Boys Girls 1. Oliver 1. Olivia 2. Liam 2. Emma 3. William 3. Charlotte 4. Henry 4. Amelia 5. James 5. Evelyn 6. Hudson 6. Hazel 7. Noah 7. Lucy 8. Jack 8. Harper 9. Theodore 9. Lily 10. Owen 10. Mia

Utah’s choice of baby names trends with the rest of the United States, for the most part. Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, and Amelia were the four most popular names in that order nationwide. For boys, Liam was the most popular name in all 50 states with Noah ranking second. Oliver ranked third nationwide in popularity.

The Social Security Administration’s database of names goes back as far as 1880, recording the most popular names for over a century.

Just 10 years ago, William and Emma were the most popular names in Utah while Jacob and Sophia were top nationwide.

Curious to see how popular your name was the year you were born or how popular it is now? Maybe you’re interested in knowing how unique the baby name you’re thinking of is. All the information can be found on the Social Security Administration’s website.

Through their website, you can break down the top baby names by decade, state, year and even search for specific names to see how they trend.