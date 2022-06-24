UTAH (ABC4) – There is nothing more exciting than seeing a restaurant you’ve been frequenting for quite some time appear on national television — especially if that restaurant is right here in Utah.

If you ever watched the Food Network, the show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives should ring a few bells. Guy Fieri — the show’s energetic host — has visited 1,300 diner locations with 30 of them being in Utah.

Burger Bar (5291 South 1900 West Roy)

This burger joint has been open since 1956 and has been serving burgers, shakes, fresh fries, and onion rings to its customers for decades. Burger Bar was featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives as well as Food Network’s Triple D Nation.

Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen (877 E 12300 S #203, Draper)

Coined as Utah’s best soul food, this spot was featured on Diners Drive-ins and Dives on August 8, 2021. The menu has a rather simple touch to it but still sticks to the basics regarding southern food. Guests can choose between fried chicken, catfish, pork chops (blackened or fried) along with the many sides offered; collard greens, candied yams, black-eyed peas, mashed potatoes and gravy, and more.

Santo Taco (910 900 W, Salt Lake City)

With multiple locations in Utah, this taqueria serves nachos, tacos, quesadillas, flautas, burritos, mulitas, and much more. Santo Taco has been open since 2019 and the couple credits their vegetarian children who inspired them to learn how to prepare new food for different palates. Owners Claudia and Alfonso were featured on the Taco, Tots, and Chops of Diner, Drive-ins, and Dives.

Papito Moe’s (7786 South 5600 West Suite 101, West Jordan)

Mofongo, carne frita, empanadillas — this locally owned restaurant screams Puerto Rican. Featured on Diner Drive-ins, and Dives Traditional Twist episode, Papito Moes has a Brick and Mortar restaurant as well as a food truck.

Arempa’s (350 South State St., Salt Lake City)

Featured on the Sandwiches and Spice episode, this Venezuelan gem has two locations — one in Salt Lake City and one in Orem. This place serves arepas, which are round corn patties that are grilled and eaten almost daily in some South American countries, along with empanadas, cachapa, and patacon. Unfamiliar with these dishes? Looks like you may have to check them out!

MayMoes (981 S Main St Ste 170, Logan)

Louisiana transplant Jason Davis left the mortgage business to open this southern cajun BBQ grill in Logan. Guy Fieri visited this place on Season 31 of Diner’s Drive-ins, and Dives. MayMoe’s specialties include a blackened chicken pasta and the ‘decadent’ Marrow Butter Burger.

Sabores (255 Main St # 300, Logan)

Featuring dishes from all around the world, Sabores was featured on Diner, Drive-Ins, and Dives From Beef to Bao episode. Whether you’re craving pad Thai, butter chicken, or a peanut butter burger, there’s something for everybody when it comes to this inclusive restaurant.

The Pie Dump (20 W 1400 S, Garland)

The Pie Dump has been open for nearly a century. This neighborhood staple has its famous hot rolls and gravy, fresh-made donuts, breakfast, and lunch. Their steakhouse is also open on the third Saturday of every month.

Tandori Oven (720 E 1000 N, Logan)

Located next to a gas station, Tandori Oven is a northern Indian joint where everything is cooked from scratch including their chicken tikka masala — which Guy Fieri tried on the Mom and Dad episode.

Los Primos (880 S. Main St., Logan)

This place has authentic El Salvadoran food and Mexican cuisine. Los Primos specializes in pupusas, a kind of stuffed tortilla that Guy describes as a “tamale meets a tortilla.” Los Primos was featured on the Lots of Latin episode.

Herm’s Inn (1435 Canyon Rd, Logan)

It may have been the inside-out grilled cheese that attracted Guy to this spot. Herm and his wife built Herm’s Inn in the early 1900s — it was one’s last chance to gas up outside the mouth of the canyon. The building was restored in 2012 giving it a new, yet classic look still. Herm’s was featured on the Savory with a Side of Sweet episode.

Purgatory (62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City)

Featured on the Whole Lotta Comfort episode, this spot merges Asian and American flavors to elevate bar food. From curry fries to Japanese curry rice to the 9 burgers and sandwiches available Guy says, “It’s something you’ll never find in another restaurant.”

Laziz Kitchen (912 Jefferson St W, Salt Lake City)

This Lebanese spot began with owners selling homemade hummus to their colleagues and friends — eventually opening up its first location in November 2016. They were featured on the Round the World Roundup episode.

Hruska’s Kolaches (2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City)

Hruska’s Kolaches is a family-owned and operated bakery in Utah started by 3 Texan siblings. With a secret recipe from their grandmother, they make everything fresh from scratch every day. They were featured on two episodes of Diner, Drive-ins, and Dives; Takeout: Global Comes Local, and Handy Helpings.

Proper Burger Company (865 Main St., Salt Lake City)

As seen on the Handy Helpings episode, this casual burger joint has several burger options along with beers, cocktails, shakes, and even vegan shakes. One of their featured burgers is the Rarebit burger which features Rarebit sauce which is infused with their house beer and two kinds of cheese and then draped over a double-stacked burger.

Finn’s Cafe (1624 1100 E, Salt Lake City)

This scandanavian-influenced American restaurant is tucked away in Sugarhouse and was featured on the Cultural Twist episode.

Curry Pizza (2927 South 5600 West D, West Valley City)

The owners came up with a twist of 15 creations of curry sauces for pizza and now serve 20 different variations of the sort on naan-based pizza dough. Guy says this place is full of depth and flavor and new textures.

Pat’s BBQ (155 West Commonwealth Ave., Salt Lake City)

Guy Fieri came back not once, not twice, but three times to show viewers some of the best BBQ in Salt Lake City. Pat’s offers award-winning ribs, pulled pork, chicken, burnt ends, and other southern comfort food.

Lone Star Taqueria (2265 E Fort Union Boulevard, Salt Lake City)

Another place that was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives three times where Guy was amazed by the shrimp burrito, calling it ”nothin’ but happy.” This place has been open since 1994 serving Mexican cuisine that’s intended to make you feel as if you’re south of the border.

Moochies Meatballs and More (232 E 800 South, Salt Lake City)

Philidelphia native Joanna Rendi moved to Salt Lake City and wasn’t happy with the quality of the sandwich shops around — Moochies Meatballs enters stage left. Guy says the meatball sub will ”knock your head off.”

Oh Mai Vietnamese Sandwich (6093 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City)

With seven locations throughout Utah, Oh Mai started from the hopes and dreams of a family wanting to carry on and share their mother’s gift of creating appetizing masterpieces with fresh and healthy homemade flavors. This restaurant was featured on the International Family Style episode and the Amazing Asian episode.

Silver Star Cafe (1825 Three Kings Dr, Park City)

This award-winning restaurant has been open since 2010 and features a live music dinner show every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This spot, which overlooks the Park City Golf Club, was featured thrice on Food Network.

Sammy’s Bistro (1890 Bonanza Dr, Park City)

Guy made three stops at this restaurant to try the gourmet items that can be had at affordable prices. He marveled at the creativity behind some of the dishes created by Sam Harris who grew up in Park City and started in the restaurant business as a teenager.

Tin Roof Grill (9284 S 700 E, Sandy)

Pizza, sandwiches, pasta, burgers — Tin Roof grill serves a little bit of everything. On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy started with the croquettes stuffed with gooey cheddar cheese and succulent bits of smoked Canadian bacon.

Maxwell’s East Coast Eatery (357 S Main St, Salt Lake City)

The Chicken Parmigiano is one of Maxwell’s most-popular items. This place serves east coast-style pizza, wings, and cheesesteaks. They were featured on the From Meatballs to Lollipops episode.

Ruth’s Diner

Ruth’s Diner is almost 90 years old and is also home to “biscuit-baking bad boy” Ines Monreal, who has made nearly 3 million biscuits. On the Places You Sent Me episode Guy enjoyed the fluffy biscuits.