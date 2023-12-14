SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Expectant parents are in luck as nine hospitals in Utah have been deemed “high performing hospitals” for maternity care in the recent U.S. News and World Report rankings.

Utah has 38 hospitals that provide maternity care, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. The new rankings released this month listed nine Utah facilities on the national list of high-performing hospitals.

For a hospital to be considered “high-performing” in a certain specialty or condition, it must be in the top 10% of all rated hospitals.

U.S. News rated over 5,000 hospitals across the United States. The report said it evaluated hospitals’ maternity care on their performance in several areas, including C-sections, unexpected newborn complication rates, and breast milk feeding rates.

It also said it evaluated whether the hospital tracked results from different races and ethnicities and if it had implemented the new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices. The report’s rankings were specifically for “uncomplicated pregnancies.”

The following Utah hospitals were given the title of “high-performing” in maternity care:

Intermountain Health Intermountain Medical Center

Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital

Intermountain Health Mckay-Dee Hospital

Intermountain Health American Fork Hospital

Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital

Intermountain Health Layton Hospital

Intermountain Health LDS Hospital

Intermountain Health Logan Regional Hospital

Intermountain Health Orem Community Hospital

In addition, U.S. News recognized hospitals that provide maternity care to rural populations that otherwise would not have the access they need. Two Utah hospitals were recognized as Maternity Care Access Hospitals: Intermountain Heath Cedar City Hospital and Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital.

Outside of maternity care, U.S. News evaluates hospitals for overall performance and several other sub-categories.

This includes 15 specialties such as cancer, rehabilitation, cardiology, and orthopedics. It also evaluates specific procedures and conditions for those seeking the best care possible for a specific issue.

For overall performance, the University of Utah Hospital was ranked the top hospital in the state, followed by Intermountain Medical Center and the St. George Regional Hospital.

The University of Utah Hospital was the only hospital in the state to place in the national charts for specialty rankings, making it in the top 10 for ophthalmology and top 50 for rehabilitation. Like other Utah hospitals, it was considered “high-performing” in several other areas, however, it did not make it in the top 10% for maternity care.

To find local hospitals that are high-performing in other specialties, see the website here.