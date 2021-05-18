These Utah businesses are among the best workplaces, says new report

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – After the unprecedented year that was 2020, some Utah businesses are being recognized for supporting their employees and keeping them engaged.

A new report highlights 429 businesses that “make work worth it,” according to Inc.

More than 3,000 companies were reviewed and given engagement and benefits scores in six size categories, based on the number of employees. Benefits and perks include health insurance and 401(k)s, child care, and paid-leave offerings. Ten Utah companies were found to exceed the report’s threshold score, earning the 2021 Best Workplaces honor.

Here are the 10 Utah companies that made the cut:

Company Industry City Divvy Financial Services Draper Health Catalyst Health Salt Lake City Lendio Financial Services Lehi Manly Bands Retail Vineyard MX Software Lehi Onset Financial Financial Services Draper Podium Software Lehi Pura Consumer Products & Services Orem Telarus Telecommunications Sandy Xyngular Health Lehi

Manly Bands, Onset Financial, Pura, Telarus, and Xyngular did not make the list last year, but Xyngular was on the 2019 list.

MX, Xyngular, and Health Catalyst made Utah Business’s 2020 report of the best Utah-based to work for based on employee salaries, paid-time-off, benefits, and other company details.

Based on the number of companies making the list per state, Utah ranks in the top 15.

California (108) New York (51) Florida (26) Massachusetts (24) Texas (23) Virginia (21) Illinois (18) Georgia (15) Maryland (14) Washington (13) Colorado (11) Michigan (11) North Carolina (11) Utah (10)

One Salt Lake City company that didn’t make this list – O.C. Tanner – made the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For for the third time.

Utah was recently ranked as the state with the best economic outlook for the 14th year in a row and the third best state, with the top economy, by U.S. News & World Report.

To see the full list of Best Workplaces 2021 from Inc., click here.