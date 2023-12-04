SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the holiday season continues, the Salt Lake City Police Department reminds community members about the dangers of impaired driving.

The police department said impaired driving is dangerous and 100% preventable.

Since Nov. 27, SLCPD said they arrested three people on allegations of driving under the influence.

Additionally, overnight on Nov. 30, SLCPD investigated four suspected cases of impaired driving.

Nationally, 37 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes every day, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That’s one person every 39 minutes.

In 2021, 13,384 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths. “These deaths were all preventable,” USDOT said.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, an arrest is “just the first of many consequences a person will face for driving under the influence.” Total cost for fines and fees is estimated to run in the neighborhood of $10,000 — not including the increased insurance premiums that can result from a DUI arrest, SLCPD said.

They encourage community members to appoint a designated driver, use ride-share services, or public transportation if they plan to drink or engage in other activities that may impair their ability to operate a motor vehicle.

If you witness or suspect someone driving impaired, please dial 9-1-1 and be prepared to give the call-taker information about the car, driver, and last known direction of travel, SLCPD states.