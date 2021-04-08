These companies are rewarding employees who receive the COVID-19 vaccine

(ABC4) – All Utahns ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Though employers can require that employees receive the vaccine, many are choosing to incentivize it instead by paying employees for getting fully vaccinated or making it easier for employees to get to and from their vaccine appointment.

Below is a list of companies that employ Utah residents and are offering incentives to employees who decide to get the shot.

Amazon– Hourly employees in the United States can receive up to $80 ($40 per dose) if they have to go off-site to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dollar General– Hourly employees will receive a one-time payment for four hours of regular pay and salaried employees will get additional store labor hours for the time they were away from the store to receive the vaccine.

Kroger– Employees who receive the full amount of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and present their vaccination card will receive a one-time payment of $100. Employees who can’t receive the vaccine because of religious or medical reasons will be able to complete an educational health and safety course to receive the payment.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores– Employees will receive an additional $75 in pay for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes employees at Love’s Truck Care and Speedco centers, alternative fuel provider Trillium, its commodity trading company Musket, the Gemini trucking fleet, its hotels and more, according to the company.

Marriott International– Employees in the United States and Canada will receive four hours pay upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starbucks– Starbucks will award employees with up to two hours of paid time off for each COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Target– Hourly employees will receive two hours of pay for each vaccine dose they receive. United States employees will be given free Lyft rides to get to and from their appointments (up to $15 each way).

Trader Joe’s– Employees will receive two hours of pay per vaccine dose. The company said it will allow employees to shift their schedules to ensure they can make their vaccine appointments, according to the Associated Press.

Petco– Each employee who is vaccinated will receive a one-time payment of $75. The company will also donate $25 for each employee who is vaccinated to the Petco Partner Assistance Fund, which goes to employees who are experiencing financial difficulties.

Let us know in the comments section on Facebook which other companies that employ Utahns are offering incentives for getting the vaccine!