These are the top 10 restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Yelp

(ABC4) – Hungry? Looking for a great place to eat? You may want to check out Yelp’s newest rankings.
The online platform, where you and others can leave reviews for all sorts of businesses, recently updated its list of the top restaurants in Salt Lake City.
Here’s what made the October update:
- HallPass: Described as Utah’s first Food Hall, it offers not only food but art, music, drinks and more.
- The Copper Onion: An American food restaurant found on East Broadway.
- Carson Kitchen: The Salt Lake City location is the brand’s third spot and offers Southern-influenced food with a twist.
- White Horse: A ‘modern American Brasserie,’ the restaurant and bar can be found downtown.
- Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade: What started as a small table at a local farmers market has quickly grown to a Utah gem.
- Red Iguana: Since 1985, Utahns and tourists have been able to snag some great Mexican food here.
- The Ivy: This American bar and restaurant has the largest outdoor patios in downtown Salt Lake City.
- Purgatory: You can find Asian and American flavors merged at this downtown bar.
- HSL: An American cuisine restaurant from the owners of Handle Park City.
- Pretty Bird: If you swing by this Regent Street restaurant, check out their crowd-favorite fried chicken sandwich.
