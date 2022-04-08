UTAH (ABC4) – Do you drive a vehicle that car thieves love to steal?

With vehicle theft remaining a constant issue throughout the country, authorities are always warning drivers to be aware when parking their car in a public space.

Unfortunately, if you drive a certain make and model, you may be targeted more than others by carjacking thieves.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has released a comprehensive report of the Top 10 most stolen cars in every state.

NICB experts say, “The nation is witnessing historically high auto theft, violent crime and carjackings. More alarmingly, many major metropolitan areas saw dramatic increases in carjackings.”

Most recently, Salt Lake City was ranked fourth among the nation for most car thefts.

The study revealed that Salt Lake City averaged 465 thefts per 100,000 people from 2017 to 2019. This number ranked well above the average number of cars stolen in the U.S. which hit around 251 per 100,000 people.

According to NICB, these are the Top 10 most stolen cars in Utah:

Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) 2006 Honda Civic 1998 Honda Accord 1997 Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size) 2004 Dodge Pick-Up (Full Size) 2012 GMC Pick-Up (Full Size) 1999 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2015 Honda CR-V 1998 Subaru Legacy 1998 Toyota Camry 2012 tied with Nissan Altima 2013

How do these thefts compare to the most stolen cars in the nation? The NICB reports these as the most stolen cars in the country:

Ford full-size pick-up Chevrolet full-size pick-up Honda Civic Honda Accord Toyota Camry Nissan Altima GMC full-size pick-up Toyota Corolla Honda CR-V Dodge full-size pick-up

“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. “For many people, a car is the second largest investment they will ever make behind a home. No matter what kind of vehicle you have, take steps to protect your investment – lock your car and take your keys.”

If you’d like to avoid becoming the next victim, here are some tips experts say will help keep your car safe from thieves:

Using common-sense:

Always remove keys from your vehicle when not inside

Do not leave personal belongings where they are easily visible

Always make sure to lock all doors and close all windows

Install a warning device. Some examples include:

Audible alarms

Steering column collars

Steering wheel/brake pedal lock

Brake locks

Wheel locks

Theft-deterrent decals

Identification markers in or on vehicle

VIN etching

Microdot marking

Install an immobilizing device. Experts say this kind of protection prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring the vehicle. Examples include:

Smart keys

Fuse cut-offs

Kill switches

Starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers

Wireless ignition authentication

Install a tracking device:

A tracking device can emit a signal to police or a monitoring station when the vehicle is stolen.

Some tracking device systems employ “telematics” which combines GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle.

To view the full list of the most stolen vehicles in every state, click here.

For more tips on how to protect your vehicle, click here.