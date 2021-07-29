These are the 10 best high schools in Utah: report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – School is right around the corner and it may have some parents wondering what high school their kids should attend.

A new report from U.S. News & World Report has ranked 206 high schools in Utah based on six indicators of school quality, including such as college readiness, student performance on state assessments, and graduation rates.

The same methodology was previously used to rank the best high schools in the nation. Just two Utah high schools landed in the top 500.

In addition to the national report, U.S. News released the state-by-state rankings.

Below is how Utah’s schools ranked. Did yours make the top 10?

Beehive Science and Technology Academy InTech Collegiate High School Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy Skyline High Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science Davis High American Preparatory Academy – Draper #3 Academy for Math Engineering and Science (Ames) Park City High Itineris Early College High

