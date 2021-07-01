‘There’s about to be a fire’: Police arrest possible arsonist in Murray apartment fire

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man believed to have intentionally set fire to an apartment building in Murray.

27-year-old Forrest Xavier Wilkinson was taken into custody for aggravated arson.

Firefighters responded to reports of the fire at the Stillwater Apartment complex around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to arrest documents, a witness to the fire reportedly saw Wilkinson on the third story balcony apartment.

Wilkinson allegedly told the witness “there’s about to be a fire.” He then laughed and ran down the stairs yelling “fire,” the witness told police.

When officers spoke with Wilkinson at the scene, he “began making excited utterances stating that he had to tell the truth and that he was being followed by police so he had to light his apartment on fire because he did not know what else to do,” according to arresting documents

He then told police he sprayed lighter fluid all over his apartment and set it on fire with a piece of paper.

A police K-9 later detected an accelerant on his shoes.

Dozens of people were evacuated as a result of Thursday morning’s fire.