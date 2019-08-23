Therapist turns in caretaker after he admits to physically abusing man with disabilities

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A therapist turned in one of their patients after he admitted to physically abusing a man with disabilities he was supposed to be caring for.

According to charging documents, police were contacted by Adult Protective Services after they had received a report from a therapist concerning one of their patients.

The therapist advised that his patient, Spencer Mendenhall, 19, a certified direct support professional who is an employee of the Chrysalis Group Home, had been hurting one of the residents that he was caring for, documents state.

Mendenhall admitted to tripping the resident, pinching his nose, hitting him in the stomach and slamming his patient’s head to the ground. He said he would have the resident lay on his back on the floor even though the resident had a bad back, according to documents.

Documents state detectives discovered the victim had been at Ogden Regional Medical Center for a brain bleed then taken to Heritage Park in Roy. While speaking with a social worker at the care center, the detective was informed the victim is nonverbal and has cerebral palsy, cognitive problems, and personality disorder.

The detective discovered the victim had bruises around his left eye that appeared to be new, brown bruises on both his arms and legs and purple bruising on the inside of his lower legs and additional bruises on his body, according to documents.

Mendenhall told his therapist the abuse has been going on for one to two months and that he got set off from the victim clapping his hands and making finger gestures like a one-year-old and that he had pinched the victim’s nose in order to cause a nose bleed, documents state.

Officers located Mendenhall at his home and he admitted to the statements he made to the therapist and the incidents of abuse and that on five different occasions, he would let the victim fall and he would grab the victim’s forehead and slam it on the floor, according to documents.

Mendenhall also admitted to causing severe bruising to the man’s private areas during diaper changes and that he did it to cause the victim pain, documents state.

Documents additionally stated that when officers asked if he thought that the victim’s brain bleed may have been caused by his head being slammed to the floor, he told them it was possible.

Anyone who has reason to believe that a vulnerable adult is being abused, neglected, or exploited must immediately notify Adult Protective Services at 1-800-371-7897 or the nearest law enforcement office.

What others are clicking on: