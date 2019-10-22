Therapist offering mental health services to USU students

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The wait time for students to receive mental health services can be as long as 5 to 6 weeks at Utah State University’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) center. After hearing of the wait time, a local therapist is doing something about it.

Jessica Bright, a licensed therapist and life coach, was talking with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Sierra Wise, about the wait time for mental health services at USU.

“Six-week waitlist. I was like, ugh no way,” Bright said.

She said while she was surprised about the wait time, she also mentions it’s not surprising given a shortage of mental health staff, as well as the season’s changing – causing some to experience seasonal depression.

Wanting to help those in need of mental health services, Bright had Wise Tweet an offer exclusive to students:

“As a therapist, it’s always good to get someone in quickly, because the motivation for change or you want action, it’s a short period,” Bright said.

As an Aggie alum, Bright said she remembers what it was like to be in college and how hard it could be.

“I didn’t know it was available to me and so I just wanted to add one more resource to students. I remember, it was tough,” Bright said.

In an effort to increase access and decrease wait times, USU’s website shows it has five on-campus mental health services available to students:

Utah State is not the only school experiencing delays in services. In 2018, 34 percent of school health centers reported wait times, according to the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors.

If you or someone you know is need of help, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 800-950-6264.

For students interested in receiving mental health services from Bright, click here.

