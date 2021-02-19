Theft of snowblowers caught on camera, Box Elder County Sheriff investigating

CORINNE, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in Box Elder County are searching for information after four snowblowers were taken from an area story.

The Bear River Valley Country Store says the snowblowers were stolen on February 9 at around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, seen in this photo shared by the Bear River Valley Country Store, is described as a black or dark-colored Toyota Tundra 4-door with a shell. Three people can be seen in a video shared by the store.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department says detectives are investigating the theft.

anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Bowcutt at 435-734-3857 or at albowcutt@boxeldercounty.org.