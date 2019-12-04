Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

The winter inversion is back. When will the air clear again?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The inversion is back.

On Tuesday, Utah’s air was “orange” in many parts of the state — an indication that sensitive groups will especially notice symptoms with prolonged exposure to Utah air.

“Unhealthy for sensitive people, and that is people who are children because they’re outside and they breathe in and out a lot faster, so they’re taking in that particulate pollution that gets lodged in their lungs, older individuals, anyone who has a compromised respiratory condition, people who have asthma,” said Donna Kemp Spangler, with Utah Dept. of Environmental Quality.

It’s possible a weather pattern mid-week could move out the inversion, although the storm coming this weekend is more likely to do it.

Inversions trap the cold air beneath a layer of warm air — creating a lid.

Under that lid is fine particulate matter or PM2.5.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

How to drive safely with black ice on the roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to drive safely with black ice on the roads"

Avalanche dangers on the rise ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avalanche dangers on the rise ahead of Thanksgiving weekend"

DASH CAM: Trooper's vehicle hit while investigating crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "DASH CAM: Trooper's vehicle hit while investigating crash"

Winter storm blasting Northern Utah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter storm blasting Northern Utah"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

Giving Tuesday: Organizations working to connect motorcycle 'Riderz' and community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tuesday: Organizations working to connect motorcycle 'Riderz' and community"

Las Vegas Monorail New Year's Eve hours announced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Vegas Monorail New Year's Eve hours announced"

Trump says the Impeachment Inquiry is very unpatriotic of Dems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says the Impeachment Inquiry is very unpatriotic of Dems"

Doorbell camera leads to discovery of house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doorbell camera leads to discovery of house fire"

Using tech to shop for groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Using tech to shop for groceries"

911 is a public service, but is less accessible for members of diverse communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 is a public service, but is less accessible for members of diverse communities"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories