The University of Utah’s MLK Week to engage community in civil rights issues and race in America

Courtesy: The Office for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Office for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at The University of Utah is hosting a week of events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The week’s theme is Face Everything and Rise and lasts from January 18 through January 25. The events will take place in various locations.

The week kicked off on Saturday with a day of service and includes events like a rally and march on Monday to remember Dr. King’s legacy and various displays and performances throughout the week.

According to the University of Utah’s website, “the mission of MLK Week is to engage students, faculty, staff and community members in critical conversations around contemporary Civil Rights issues and race in America, and to celebrate the educational access and opportunities that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sacrifices have provided in the United States.”

Click here for more information on MLK week’s schedule and explanations of the events.

