OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Tee Box, a golf training facility that “builds golfers into athletes,” is coming to Ogden in 2023.

The company states, “The driving range has always been known as the ‘golf improvement range.’ That is true, however golf is becoming more and more an athletic, power driven sport.”

The Tee Box is all about getting stronger, utilizing strength training programs, technology, data, and nutrition to build stronger golfers.

They use a technology called the “Trackman simulator” to evaluate the data behind your swing, then customize a program that will help you improve your swing speed, striking accuracy and launch, according to their website.

The “Tee Box Experience” is comprised of:

Simulator Bays

Youth Development

Strength Training

Putting Green

Pickle Ball

Nutrition

The Tee Box Unlimited membership is $175/month.

See photos below of the facility expected in Ogden in 2023.