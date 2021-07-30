The Tabernacle Choir to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11 tragedy through broadcast special

FILE – In this March 31, 2018, file photo, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform during the twice-annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City. The well-known Mormon Tabernacle Choir was renamed Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, to strip out the word Mormon in a move showing the faith’s new […]

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square take part in a broadcasted performance to remember how the world united following the September 11 tragedy, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 30-minute broadcast, called “9/11 Coming Together,” commemorates the 20th anniversary of the tragedy and will be streamed on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 8:46 a.m. MDT. This is the same time that the first plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in 2001.

The special will air a second time on Sunday, September 12 during the usual broadcast time of “Music and the Spoken Word.”

Award-winning journalist Jane Clayson Johnson will narrate the special.

“Having had a front-row seat as a news commentator,” Johnson says. “It is an honor for me to be part of this ‘Coming Together’ special commemorating human kindness during the tragedy of 9/11. In a way, this concert parallels the challenges in today’s world and reminds us that embracing each other with love and respect can help heal the human heart.”

Johnson will introduce music by the choir and orchestra from previous “music and the Spoken Word” performances such as “You Raise Me Up,” “Peace Like a River,” “Wayfaring Stranger,” “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “One Person,” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

The special will also include interviews with people from the United States and other countries about how the world united during this time.

Mack Wilberg, music director for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square says, “Music is an integral part of this commemoration because it can touch the human heart in a unique and personal way. We hope listeners of this special feel, peace, gratitude, love and closer to the divine.”

On September 11, 2001, the choir was scheduled to perform a private concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. The concert instead became a public memorial service. Then-president Gordon B. Hinckley spoke at the service, and the choir and orchestra performed patriotic selections.

The broadcast will be available to watch on the choir’s Youtube Channel, Facebook page, TheTabernacleChoir.org website, Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, among other places.

