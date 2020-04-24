The Store at the Gateway offers curbside pick up and delivery options

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Store at the Gateway has announced new services to help the community while social distancing measures are still in place.

The Store located at 90 South Rio Grande Street now offers online ordering, touchless transaction curbside pick up and delivery. The Store says parking on Rio Grande Street and 100 South are designated for curbside pickup and additional 15-minute parking was added on 100 South for shopping convenience.

The Store representatives grocery and meal delivery within a 5-mile radius through Mercato is now available. They added that it’s free to those signing up for a Mercato Green membership and a small fee will apply to those without the membership. They are offering $10 off the first order with the code: STOCKUP. This applies to orders with a minimum of $35 and registration in their green membership. Online ordering.

Customers without access to online ordering can call 385-213-7900 ext. 5 with a list and can choose to pick up or have delivered. When picking up, customers can call from the parking area and The Store will bring out the groceries and place them in their trunk.

The Store’s hours of operation are Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“We are happy to announce these new touchless grocery pickup and delivery options at The Store,” said Jacklyn Briggs, Marketing Director for The Gateway. “We’re want to help our community any way we can as we all move through this difficult period and look forward to recovery and return to a new normal.”

