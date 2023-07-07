OREM, Utah (ABC4) — It was a big step when Nicole Parish took the leap and got her own apartment in 2021. Bigger than most young adults, Parish has autism and moving into her own place opened her eyes to all of the obstacles and challenges that come with living on her own but also the challenges her disability would magnify.

But, after one night she realized this challenge was doable. With bright eyes and a huge smile, she announced to her 2.7 million TikTok followers “It was a little bit stressful but I did it.” She thanked her viewers for all of the tools they had helped her acquire headphones, weighted blankets, and fidget toys – all the things she said had been life-changing.

Then she had a great idea. “It would be so cool to make autism starter kit packages. Basically, do for others what you guys did for me.”

Admittedly Parish didn’t know how to make it happen, but she ended her TikTok with the plea, “It just makes me super excited, so if maybe someone knows how to do that could help me out that would be great.”

Forward to earlier this year, when Mandi Eatough said she remembered seeing Parish’s TikTok and agreeing it was a great idea. Eatough reached out and the ball began to roll. Nicole had several friends who tried to make the starter kits happen but had little success. However, with Eatough’s help, they began getting everything they needed to bring the project together.

“From the first time I heard Nicole pitch the idea I knew it was an amazing idea that had the potential to change lives and I really hoped it would happen,” Eatough says. “It wasn’t until we started working on putting the project together – researching tools, their costs, etc. – that we knew it was something we could actually make work.”

That was when The STIM Project was born. A non-profit organization focused on getting Sensory Tools & Informational Materials into the hands of autistic individuals at no cost. The project’s goal is to distribute 365 packs in their first year.

The organization is run entirely by individuals whose lives have been affected by autism. They know firsthand how overwhelming and expensive an autism diagnosis can be. Some of the simplest things to help those with autism are sensory tools to help to manage. The STIM Project offers STIM packs; backpacks with over $300 worth of tools and materials valuable to autistic individuals.

Packs include but are not limited to communication cards, a sensory body sock, ear defenders, loop earplugs, weighted blankets, fidget tools, informational materials, and age-appropriate fun books.

The STIM Project is a 501(c)3 in its infancy and has begun the journey looking for individuals to help fund the starter backpacks. Currently, individuals can donate through crowdfunding and buying merchandise. If you would like to donate to help give autistic individuals, and their families, life-changing sensory tools they might not otherwise be able to afford please visit the STIM fundraising website or to purchase merchandise visit the STIM merchandise page on their website.