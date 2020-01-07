‘The sound of freedom’: USAF conducts combat operations in Utah as tensions escalate between the US and Iran

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – The sound of fighter jets thundered in the skies over Utah Monday as dozens of planes from Hill Air Force Base conducted a combat exercise and given the current tensions between the United States and Iran it’s possible that those pilots and aircraft could soon be flying over the Middle East.

It was a deafening show of military might as F-35A Lightning IIs took off in rapid succession. The 388th Fighter Wing sent 51 of their 78 aircraft rocketing into the sky.

Colonel Michael Ebner is the Vice Commander of the 388th Fighter Wing.

“Today we wanted to see how much, what percentage of the fleet we could generate if we had to do a mass launch,” Col. Ebner told reporters. “So we’re exercising different capabilities or different potential requests that could be asked of us from our nation’s leaders.”

An Air Force spokesman called Monday’s flights a “combat power exercise”, part of their normal scheduled operations and not related to any current events

“What’s going on in the Middle East is completely coincidental with where we are as a Fighter Wing,” Col. Ebner said.

But the exercise comes two days after the Commander in Chief of the U.S. Military President Donald Trump tweeted “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have…targeted 52 Iranian sites…some at a very high level & important to Iran and the Iranian culture and those targets and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD.”

Meanwhile the Board of Directors of the Iranian-American Society of Utah sent ABC4 News a statement, reading in part: “A war would wreak havoc on pro-democracy movements that have emerged across the region…we urge our fellow Americans to oppose war which would have disastrous consequences for millions of Iranians and for people across the region.”

Back on the tarmac, Col. Ebner called the F35s revving jet engines “the sound of freedom.”

“The message is not just to potential adversaries,” Col. Ebner said. “But it’s also to our nation’s leadership that they can count on the 388th Fighter Wing to support the combat power that they plan and require us to provide.”

Col. Ebner declared Monday’s exercise a success, saying the 388th is ready to go anywhere in the world they’re needed.

According to the Air Force, the F-35a fleet at Hill Air Force Base involves 1900 enlisted personnel, employs more than 400 people and generates an estimated $47 million annually to the local economy.

