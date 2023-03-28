SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Fans of alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins will have plenty of chances to see the group this summer, as they’ve now announced “The World Is A Vampire Tour” making its way around the country this 2023 season.

With 26 concert dates set for the tour, Smashing Pumpkins will be arriving in Utah when they take the stage at USANA Amphitheatre on August 1.

As they travel the U.S., the band will be bringing with them various special guests including Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons.

In addition, they’ll be joined by some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) as they compete in most cities.

Smashing Pumpkins was originally formed in 1988 by frontman Billy Corgan. Two years later, they quickly gained attention in the music scene after the release of their hit debut single “I Am One” with the compilation album Light Into Dark, featuring other alternative bands from Chicago.

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the band had international success as they won 2 GRAMMY Awards with 8 of their songs hitting the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Some of The Smashing Pumpkins’ most recognizable hits include “1979,” “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” and “Disarm,” with nearly 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Noted for their unique sound — which combines pop, metal, and electronic melodies — this upcoming 2023 tour will see The Smashing Pumpkins traveling from July through September.

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community,” remarks Billy Corgan on their anticipated tour.

Artist pre-sale for their upcoming tour begins March 28 at noon until March 30 at 10 p.m. local.

General on-sale tickets will be available starting on March 31 at 10 a.m. local.