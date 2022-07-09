UPDATE: Sardine Canyon Fire at 56 acres, 50% contained

JULY 10, 2022 / 1:30 P.M.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sardine Canyon Fire is currently 50% contained and estimated at 56 acres, fire officials say.

Utah Fire Info reports that additional resources arrived Sunday morning consisting of 4 brush trucks, 4 engines, 2 water tenders and a helicopter.

(Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Sardine Canyon Fire 5% contained

JULY 9, 2022 / 9:05 P.M.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sardine Canyon Fire is currently 5% contained and is estimated at 30 to 35 acres.

Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that evacuation orders in Cache County have been lifted and residents were able to return home.

As the fire is still active, additional ground and air recourses will arrive tomorrow to help assist in butting out the flames.

UPDATE: Air recourses on scene of Sardine Canyon Fire

JULY 9, 2022 / 7:49 P.M.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Air resources have arrives on scene of the Sardine Canyon Fire.

According to Utah Fire Info (UFI), there are 40 firefighters working to manage the blaze at this time.

The most recent update of the fire estimated it at 30 acres threatening 15 to 20 structures.

Thus far, Cache County authorities have evacuated 10 homes.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sardine Canyon Fire closes 1 lane of SB traffic on Highway 89 in Cache Co.

JULY 9, 2022 / 4:04 P.M.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new grass fire in Sardine Canyon that began on Saturday is impeding traffic at this time.

The Logan City Police Department (LCPD) has announced that the Sardine Canyon Fire has led authorities to close off one lane of southbound traffic on Highway 89.

Fire units are on scene and are working to tame the flames.

LCPD advises residents to take caution if you have to travel through the area.