The Salt Lake City Golf Division to suspend all play at city golf courses due to coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Starting Monday, March 23, the Salt Lake City Golf Division announced that it will suspend all play at all city golf courses and implemented measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The affected golf courses include Bonneville, Forest Dale, Glendale, Mountain Dell, Nibley Park and Rose Park. The division is implementing the following measures until further notice:

Suspending rentals of motorized pull carts throughout weekend play until further notice

Suspending cash payments and retails sales within the pro shop throughout weekend play

Suspending food service

Suspending the use of ball washers and sand rakes. Flagsticks will remain in the cup, but the cup will be raised by two inches, preventing the ball from going into the cup. Balls coming into contact with the raised cup are to be considered holed.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees, and the general public are paramount,” Golf Director Matt Kammeyer stated. “We have had unprecedented crowds at our golf courses, which has made it difficult to keep our staff and the public safe from the community spread of COVID-19. We are asking for the public’s support as we examine how to shift our current practices to get the courses back open safely as soon as we can.”

The Salt Lake Golf Division has not set a re-open date for the courses, but the staff will continue to evaluate what can be done to make the courses available to customers in a safe way.

