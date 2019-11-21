The Road Home receives $5 million grant for work with homeless families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Road Home, a a nonprofit shelter which provides services to the homeless in Salt lake County, announced it received a one-time $5 million grant from the Day One Families Fund.

“We are extremely grateful and honored to receive the Day 1 Families Fund grant,” said Greg Johnson, the board chairman of The Road Home. “This generous grant will help us fulfill our commitment to solving our community’s most complex social issue, and to ensure that no child sleeps outside and families end their crisis of homelessness as quickly as possible.”

According to The Road Home, proceeds from the grant will go towards creating a data integration system which will allow case managers to better assist the homeless in the community. It will also contribute towards a $3 million capital campaign to build a new administrative headquarters for the The Road Home. The headquarters are currently under construction.

The grant is awarded to organizations making a difference in helping homeless families.

