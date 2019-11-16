The Road Home Executive Director terminated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Executive Director of The Road Home was terminated Friday.
According to a press release, Matt Minkevitch’s termination by The Road Home Board of Trustees was effective immediately.
“As part of The Road Home’s employee confidentiality and privacy policy, it cannot discuss the details of employees’ personal matters,” the release stated.
Michelle Flynn, associate director of programs, will take over his position for the interim.
