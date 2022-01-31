The rising cost of food affecting food insecurity in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Local food pantries like Crossroads Urban Center are seeing an increase in the number of people who need food assistance.

“The demand for emergency food at our food pantry increased pretty steadily, probably for the last six months,” says Glenn Bailey, the Executive Director of Crossroads Urban Center.

Nationally, the cost of food went up by 6.3 percent during 2021. In Utah, the price of homes skyrocketed. The cost of the average house in Salt Lake rising almost 23 percent in 2021, and rent has gone up dramatically. Bailey says all these factors contribute to the growing need for food in the community.

“The first thing people do is pay rent, pay utilities, some bill that they can’t avoid without getting service shut off and they worry about food last and that’s where food pantries come in,” says Bailey.

For recipients of programs like Women Infants and Children (WIC) the effects of inflation won’t change their benefits. WIC provides specific food items for families depending on their needs. What families receive is not dependent on the price of the food, so families will still receive as much food as they did before.

“We continue to pay for all the WIC foods that are issued. And then then it’s all the other things they may want to buy for their family that they would cover,” says Chris Furner, the WIC program manager for the Utah Department of Health. Furner says the program still has resources to help more people in need.

“We know inflation is happening. Despite that the WIC program is funded such that we will make it through the year perfectly, so we have money that’s available to serve more people. So the message is we want them to apply,” says Furley.

Crossroads Urban Center is always looking for more food, clothes and monetary donations.

Click here to learn more about WIC.