SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — From 1860 to 1861, young men ran across the United States on horseback carrying a simple leather mochila full of letters addressed to faraway homes and people from the West to the East.

As they raced across various terrain, leaped over state lines, and bounded straight for their destination, those young men may not have known the lasting impact their hoofprints would leave on the history of the United States.

Over 160 years later, the National Pony Express Association recreates their treacherous journey across eight different states. Starting in Sacramento, California hundreds of riders take turns carrying 1,000 letters across the U.S. covering almost two thousand miles in the span of 10 days.

“Each year the Pony Express Association does what we call a re-ride and it goes from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento or vice versa,” said one of the trail riders Mike Luers.

At the time, this was the only method of mass communication from the East to the West. The Pony Express Trail connected the thread between the two regions before any modern-day communication methods existed.

“They didn’t really have technology back then, so they would use mail and use the horses to deliver it across the country,” said Alizabeth Brown who is a fourth-generation trail rider.

In Utah, there are three teams made up of about two dozen people. The teams carry the mail across the state for about 300 miles, according to Luers.

The mail entered Utah from Nevada at 12:19 p.m. earlier this morning, June 11. From there the mail headed east and will approximately reach Wyoming around 6:30 a.m. tomorrow morning. The Utah riders’ job will be completed once the mail reaches Wyoming.

In homage to the original riders, the riders of today will take the letter through all conditions. Be it rain or shine.

“We don’t stop 24/7,” said Luers. “Once it leaves in this case, Sacramento, it goes all the way to St. Joseph, Missouri nonstop. Night, day, rain or you know sun or shine.”

While the journey may be long and rough at points, the riders say having their trusted steed along for the ride makes the journey to the past doable. They also say it is worth it to bring a piece of history back to life.