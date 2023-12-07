SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Other Side Village is inviting Salt Lake residents to its annual Build a House to Build a Village event on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Village Prep School, located in Murray at 385 West 4800 South. There will be activities for all ages, and it is a family-friendly event.

Salt Lake residents will be able to obtain more information on the building of The Other Side Village and the impact it is having on those coming out of chronic homelessness, all while enjoying a festive holiday event.

The residents of the Village Prep school will be selling succulents from The Other Side Arrangements. There will be an auction, raffle, hot cocoa kits for sale, and holiday garlands for decorating your home. All made possible by sponsors from National Kitchen & Bath Association Mountain States Chapter, Brenda Nibley & Family, Recovering Addict, and The Give Back Brokerage (K Real Estate Utah).

You can also tour one of the Village’s tiny homes that will be on-site as well as build your very own gingerbread tiny house.

There will be free award-winning donuts from The Other Side Donuts and hot chocolate and coffee.

The Other Side Village is a 39-acre development in the Glendale area of Salt Lake that follows the tenant that housing alone can not solve homelessness. The goal is to provide high-quality, permanent, deeply affordable housing that is all part of a community offering support, social connections, and an opportunity for personal growth for individuals who are coming out of chronic homelessness.

Organizers are hoping to start moving tiny homes onto lots in the Village in early Spring of 2024.

For more information on The Other Side Village and their initiatives visit their website.