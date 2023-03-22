SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — As part of their Let The Bad Times Roll Tour across the U.S. in 2023, The Offspring will be hosting a concert in Utah this summer with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

According to their recently announced tour dates over 24 cities, the iconic rock bands are set to perform this summer at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on August 3.

Dexter Holland of The Offspring remarked: “One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends – we had sold out international tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this summer in America. It’s going to be great!”

The Offspring was first formed in 1984, originally going by the name Manic Subsidal. After performing together for several years, the band made their most prolific debut in the music scene with the release of their Smash album in 1994. Considered to be their best-selling album, it would sell over 12 million copies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Worldwide, The Offspring has sold over 40 million albums with some of their most recognizable releases including “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” “You’re Gonna Go Far Kid,” “Self Esteem,” and “Why Don’t You Get A Job” — just to name a few.

Along with bands Sum 41, who’s sold over 5,240,000 albums to date, and Simple Plan with over 4,692,500 albums sold — Utah rock fans in attendance should have plenty to be excited about.

Early tickets are now available with Citi presales and general ticket sales will begin on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time, available on Live Nation.