The Notorious AG? Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes raps at Cedar City concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A hip-hop hit…or a bad rap?

That’s the question some are asking after Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes performed on stage Saturday night in Cedar City.

Call him Big Sean or the Notorious AG. Utah’s top law enforcement official dropped a 48-second rap before Collin Raye took the stage at the Utah Business Revival Concert Saturday night at Iron Springs Resort.

The rap began: “Huntin’ predators/I’m a dragon slayer/Makin’ believers out of all them haters/As I chase down in my town/Criminals like a bloodhound/’Til they’re found/Even underground/Infiltrate the compounds/Like surround sound/Don’t mess around in my town/I’ll take you down.”

On Monday, he told ABC4 News the rap combined his ethnic background and his days as a boxer.

“I have a little bit of flavor that I bring from my native Hawaiian, Latino, Asian-Pacific American heritage and growing up in L.A. I think I can be a bridge and bring the best of both worlds,” Attorney General Reyes said. “I grew up boxing and fighting MMA so it was a little bit about any political challengers that want to come after me and take my title as AG maybe we’ll have to do it in the ring of rap. Can you imagine a debate if we had a little rap-off?”

ABC4 News showed the video to some rap fans at Liberty Park.

“I don’t know what he’s trying to accomplish with that,” Matt Sanford said. “I wouldn’t quit my day job if I was him.”

“He has good flow I think,” Matt Nelli said. “Rappin’s hard. It’s easy to trip up.”

“It sounds like he put some time into it,” Tara McClanahan said. “It could be worse.”

I also showed the video to Democratic nominee for Attorney General Greg Skordas, who considers it “campaign shenanigans.”

“I guess you could say it’s a little childish but if that’s something he enjoys and something part of his history and his heritage I’d say go for it. It’s an election year and people are doing all sorts of bizarre things right now,” Skordas said. “I guess it’s up to the voters to decide what it says about his priorities and where he is, whether he should be focusing on giving Utahns better healthcare or whether he should be focusing on doing rap.”

Reyes’ rap concluded: “I’ll rain down blows til ya beg me to quit/Round 1 or 15 it don’t mean a thing/Who’s wearing the belt when we step out of the ring/So I’ll overcome whatever you bring/ Because I’m the undisputed heavyweight and pound for pound king.”

Attorney General Reyes faces Republican challenger David Leavitt in the June 30th GOP Primary.

To see the entire concert, visit the Utah Business Revival Facebook group.