SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The northern lights made a rare visit to the Beehive State in April and with solar activity forecasted to rise on Thursday, many are wondering if it’s possible for Utahns to see the Aurora Borealis again this week.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks forecasted that auroral displays will be “highly active” starting Wednesday, reaching a peak on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Utah, the lights aren’t expected to reach the Beehive State again. However, Utahns won’t have to drive far if adventurous residents want to make the trip.

According to the Geophysical Institute, the colorful display of lights will be able to be seen low on the horizon throughout Idaho and Wyoming. It may be possible, however difficult, for those in far northern Utah to catch a glimpse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Overall, the lights will be the strongest overhead in the farthest reach of the Idaho panhandle and through northeast Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maine, Michigan, Maine, New York, and Vermont. There are several states through the Midwest that will have the same view as Idaho and Wyoming – a chance to see the lights on the horizon.