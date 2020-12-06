‘The Navajo Nation’s health care system is in a state of major crisis’: latest public health order set to take effect Monday

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 17,915. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now at 667.

Reports indicate that 9,833 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 171,539 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,594

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,932

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,869

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,940

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,840

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,823

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,811

· Winslow Service Unit: 1,085

* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“Navajo Area IHS has reported that nearly all ICU’s beds are at full capacity and other bed space is also filling up quickly due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. We are near a point where our health care providers are going to have to make very difficult decisions in terms of providing medical treatment to COVID-19 patients with very limited resources such as hospital beds, oxygen resources, medical personnel, and little to no options to transport patients to other regional hospitals because they are also near full capacity. This second wave of COVID-19 is much more dire and much more severe than the first wave we had in April and May. We love our Navajo people and we want you be safe and healthy and that’s why we tell you to stay home as much as possible, to wear a mask, to avoid gatherings and crowds, to practice social distancing, and to wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the Navajo Nation’s latest public health emergency order will go into effect for the next three weeks.

The health order includes the following provisions:

Extends the Stay-At-Home Lockdown which requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

Re-implements full 57-hour weekend lockdowns for three additional weekends that include: 8:00 P.M. MST through 5:00 A.M. MST on December 11, 2020 through December 14, 2020, and for the same hours on December 18, 2020 through December 21, 2020 and December 25, 2020 through December 28, 2020.

Essential businesses including gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, restaurants and food establishments that provide drive-thru and curbside services, and hay vendors can operate from 7:00 a.m. (MST) to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.

“The Navajo Nation’s health care system is in a state of major crisis. We, as citizens of the Nation, have to step up and do more to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We cannot be careless and we have to stay the course. We are hopeful that a safe vaccine will soon be made available to help fight this pandemic even more. Until then, we must continue to have faith in our prayers and keep making good decisions for all of us,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.