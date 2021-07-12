The national day for Utahns: Eat Your Jello Day

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, file photo, shows boxes of Jell-O on a shelf at a store in Vauxhall, N.J. Utah’s legislature has voted on favor of Jell-O as the state snack. When New Hampshire lawmakers this month shot down as frivolous a group of fourth-graders’ effort to name the red-tailed hawk the official state raptor, they got pasted as insensitive bullies. But in a state with an official tree, bird, dog, animal, insect, amphibian, butterfly, saltwater fish, freshwater fish, rock, mineral, gem and, yes, tartan, some say the legislators have a point. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

(ABC4) – July 12 may be one of the best days for some Utahns.

It is more than just the 12th day of the seventh month – it is National Eat Your Jello Day, according to National Day Calendar.

In 1897, Pearle Wait, a carpenter in LeRoy, New York, was putting up a cough remedy and laxative tea at home, the Jell-O Gallery explains. He experimented with gelatin and made a fruit-flavored dessert his wife May called Jell-O.

Wait tried to market the product, but a lack of capital and experience lead him to sell the trademark in 1899 to a fellow townsman for $450.

The product took a while to ‘jell’ with the public, but it has since become an iconic jiggly treat with nearly two dozen different flavors.

The treat is said to be most popular among residents of the Beehive State, who eat more of the wiggly snack than any other state, per capita, according to Mashed.

Jell-O is so big in Utah, a “green Jello” pin was made specifically for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. You can see the pin below, courtesy of the Utah Department of Heritage & Arts.

The “green Jello” pin from the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City (Utah Department of Heritage & Arts)

Even Utah lawmakers admire the gelatin treat.

In the early 2000s, the Utah State Legislature made Jell-O the official state snack food.

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) even offers Jell-O with the Senator, a once-weekly event in his Washington, D.C. office, intended “to be a place where visitors from Utah feel at home.” According to Sen. Lee’s website, Jell-O Wednesday’s have been suspended until further notice.

According to Business Insider, part of the reason Utah eats the most Jell-O is because of the large population of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is partially because of marketing campaigns that focused on bringing families together, Slate explains.

