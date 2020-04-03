The National Ability Center celebrates Autism Awareness Month

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – April is Autism Awareness Month and the National Ability Center shared how they plan to honor and raise awareness for individuals with autism.

Andrea Stack, a staff member at the National Ability Center, joined ABC4’s Nicea DeGering to promote the programs available for those on the autism spectrum.

The National Ability Center is a non-profit organization that offers adaptive sports and recreational activities for people of all ages and abilities. Stack said the center strives to build an inclusive environment for all individuals.

This month, the National Ability Center is offering a variety of digital programs for families throughout the community during this time of social distancing. Through features like online video chats, the center is working to stay connected and maintain social interaction with members of the community.

To find out more information on how to access these digital platforms and programs, you can visit their Facebook and Instagram social media pages or visit their website at DiscoverNAC.org.