‘The loss is unbearable’, Utah Sikh community mourn the loss of Indianapolis mass shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 16: A group of crime scene investigators gather to speak in the parking lot of a FedEx SmartPost on April 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The area is the scene of a mass shooting at FedEx Ground Facility that left at least eight people dead and five wounded on the evening of April 15. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah. (ABC4) — The Utah Sikh community is mourning the lives lost in Thursday’s Indianapolis mass shooting.

As the names of the eight victims killed in the tragic incident were released Friday evening, four were recognized as a part of the Sikh community: 48-year-old Amarjit Skhon, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, and 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh.

According to the Indianapolis Police Department, 90 percent of the employees at the FedEx facility are Sikh.

Though locally, Sikhs make up a small portion of the population, the Utah Sikh community continues to share support and prayers to the Indianapolis community.

According to the Utah Sikh community, Thursday’s incident was uncalled for and an absolute act of violence.

“Those were innocent people,” shares Utah Sikh community member Gurjeet Kaur.

Kaur tells ABC4 that her heart aches for what happened and that this incident hits home.

“This loss is unbearable for the families and our condolences go out to them,” Kaur adds.

