SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is continuing to join the waterwise conservation effort. The church, as part of its sustainability priorities, is working to significantly decrease water usage by reducing lawn areas, improving irrigation systems, and adding drought-tolerant, waterwise, and native plants during re-landscaping projects at seven Utah meetinghouses.

Conservation and landscape makeovers were introduced earlier this year by Bishop W. Christopher Waddell during the Wallace Stenger Symposium at the University of Utah. The church has made strides in water conservation efforts by meeting with local water districts and striving to lead out in research in future building projects.

For projects in the Salt Lake area, the church has coordinated efforts with Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District and has put water conservation practices into all new facility builds and remodels of older facilities.

“The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District has coordinated ideas and concepts for effective waterwise landscaping with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for existing church-owned properties within our service area for many years,” said Cynthia Bee, public information officer, Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District. “We appreciate their willingness to embrace this change as part of the renovation process on existing facilities. We are also pleased that they have chosen to install waterwise landscaping on new facilities from the outset, regardless of whether the municipal ordinance requires it. Every property owner is obligated to be good stewards of our water resources and we appreciate the many organizations lending their strength to this community effort.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The latest re-landscapes in Utah will take place in Lehi, Ogden, St. George, Clearfield, Salt Lake, and Castle Dale.