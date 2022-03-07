FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – It could be considered a minor victory but Paul Allen will take it. A judge in the 2nd District recently ruled that so-called “new evidence” should be heard in court, and in doing so, ruled against the state to dismiss the case.

“Here, I do find the affidavits and other documents that were provided by the individuals related to information stated by George Taylor are newly discovered,” said Judge David Williams. “I am going to deny that motion today.”

His ruling followed oral arguments between Allen’s attorney and the state’s attorney general. It is the last attempt by Paul Allen to get a new trial for the 1996 death of his wife Jill. She was found beaten to death at their Woods Cross apartment.

It wasn’t until two men admitted to police they were hired by Paul Allen to kill his wife. In exchange for their admission of guilt, George Taylor and Joey Wright accepted reduced charges and were sent to prison.

Allen was convicted in 2000 of murdering his wife and was sentenced to life in prison. Since his conviction, Allen appealed multiple times but each has been denied including one that reached the Utah Supreme Court.

In 2016, Allen and his attorney filed a post-conviction relief petition aimed at proving he is innocent.

As part of their claim, they’ve gathered several witnesses from prison who will testify that Taylor admitted that Allen never hired him and that it was a botched robbery when he killed Jill.

In a recent hearing aimed at dismissing the case, the state called the information hearsay and said it should not be allowed. The state filed a motion to dismiss Allen’s latest claim.

“Numerous people testified at trial that they heard Mr. Allen request the death of his wife,” Erin Riley, an assistant attorney general said. “That would have to be weighed in balance with hearsay statements from other prison inmates.”

Riley claimed the information was available during the trial and should have been presented then. But Allen’s attorney said the information is different because it just came to light while Allen and Taylor were in prison in connection to Jill’s murder.

“There are six persons who say that Taylor told them that Paul (Allen) had nothing to do with the murder and Taylor was the one who was convicted of doing the murder,” said Doug Mortensen, Allen’s attorney.

Judge Williams said it was newly discovered and should be argued at a later hearing. He said the decision doesn’t imply the new information is factual but it deserved further review at an evidentiary hearing.

If it is ruled new information at the evidentiary hearing, it could open the door for Allen to receive a new trial. He’s been in prison since 2000 following his conviction.