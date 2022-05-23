SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fifteen years later, the family of Todd Murray will finally get their day in court.

A recent federal court ruling by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the family’s latest civil lawsuit. It means the family could soon have a federal trial, one that they’ve been fighting since his death in 2007. It began on April 1, 2007 when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a driver after speeding.

“I’m 1080 SR40, U88. We’re southbound on U88,” the trooper could be heard as he communicated with the local dispatcher. “(It’s) a black passenger car.”

Todd Murray was a passenger in the vehicle. They had just returned from Vernal and were headed home on the Ute Indian reservation. They reached speeds of 110-miles-an-hour according to the 911 calls released by the Denver-based Tribal Law Group.

An off-duty Vernal police officer joined UHP as the chase entered the reservation.

“We’re at speeds of 115 miles-an-hour,” the trooper informed dispatch.

By then, more law enforcement officers joined the chase. It ended after the driver’s vehicle collided with the troopers. The car was airborne, according to Murray’s mother, and landed and stopped.

The driver and passenger took off in different directions. Murray was tracked down in an isolated ravine. The off-duty officer spotted him. Then there was gunfire.

“The suspect is down,” a breathless police officer informed dispatch. “He just shot himself in the head. (Inaudible) We got the suspect. He shot himself in the head. I need some officers here.”

Murray, who just turned 21 years old the day before, died en route to the hospital.

“It was in the afternoon at 4 o’clock when the officers came to my home,” recalled Debra Jones, Murray’s mother. “(They) said my son had killed himself and that we needed to go to Vernal because that’s where they had his body.”

From the outset, Jones claimed the explanation given by law enforcement didn’t add up. Jones said the gun found at the scene was taken into evidence but then it was never tested nor was Murray’s body scanned for gun residue.

“They said my son shot himself on the left side behind his ear,” Jones said. “But he was right-handed. So I think that was physically impossible to do.”

The FBI investigation was flawed according to tribal lawyers. The FBI declined comment.

Wednesday, as Murray’s story continues, the family and tribal lawyers offer more details about other problems with the investigation, and an attorney representing the Vernal police officer said the recent ruling involves the FBI, not the police officer from Vernal.