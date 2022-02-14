The Justice Files: A cold case Valentine’s Day murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Trent Olsen was celebrating Valentine’s Day at a local tavern.

He was with a friend at the One More Time Club in the Millcreek area. It was February 13, 1982 when he began socializing.

For some reason or another, Olsen went outside.

“As he made his way outside into the parking lot, he ended up having a conversation with a couple of individuals,” said cold case detective Ben Pender with Unified Police.

It’s unsure why the two parties began conversing. But he and his friend left the area and travelled to a nearby park near 4200 south and 11th east.

The men he had been talking to followed him to the park. Pender said Olsen got into a fight with the men.

“At some point the passenger got out of the car,” Pender said. “He was scared he didn’t know what was going on. He got out of the car.”

Someone had a knife and Olsen was stabbed and he made his way back into the vehicle.

St. Mark’s hospital was nearby and detective Pender believed Olsen was trying to go there.

“He was stabbed multiple times,” Pender said. “As he got into his car he was able to drive accross the street and out of the parking lot and into a power pole.”

Paramedics arrived after getting a 911 call. Olsen was still alive and was taken to the hospital. But he soon died.

Sheriff deputies responded to the scene and began looking for three suspects. According to a 1982 news account, Olsen was stabbed “once in the hand and once in the shoulder” and was stabbed “twice in the chest.”

Olsen’s friend told authorities of three suspects in their mid-twenties with dark hair and dark complexions.

Pender said their vehicles may be similar to a Camaro or Caprice but that one was blue with a white vinyl top, while the other vehicle appeared to be a white late 1979 Datsun or Toyota Corolla.

“The thing that stuck out about that is the wheels on the vehicle were painted red,” he said.

Pender is continuing to look for more information about the murder.

Wednesday, as the story of the Olsen murder concludes, there is a new direction that Pender is considering.