SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Questions are being raised about the citywide fireworks ban enacted by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

She says she has the authority to do it under the direction of the fire marshal, but other cities, state lawmakers and legislative attorneys disagree.

Former Utah GOP Chair Derek Brown and former State Democratic State Senator Scott Howell join weigh in on the debate as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.