SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protestors are taking to residential neighborhoods to make their voices heard.

Supreme Court justices are experiencing this, and we’ve seen it play out at home with local officials as well.

Former Representative Rebecca Chavez-Houck (D), Salt Lake City, and Senator Todd Wieler (R), Woods Cross, discuss the new trend as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel Discussion.

They also weigh in on Roe v Wade draft and redistricting lawsuits.