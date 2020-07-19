The IUP Panel on mask mandates, the latest COVID-19 numbers and going back to school

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – As the fiery debate over masks continues across the sate, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints weighs in.

The area presidency is encouraging members to do their part and wear masks, but how is that message being received?

Former House Speaker Greg Hughes and former State Senator Scott Howell dig into that question in this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel discussion.

They also discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers in Utah and plan for students to go back to school this fall.