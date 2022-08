SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Congressional Democrats and President Biden are celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

It went through the Senate without a single Republican voting in favor of it. Representative Candice Pierucci (R), Herriman, and Senator Derek Kitchen (D), Salt Lake City, weigh in on the bill this week on Inside Utah Politics.

They also share their thoughts on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.